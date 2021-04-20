Senior citizens

TELFORD, Pa. - A new senior living community is coming to Bucks County.

Grace Inspired Ministries (GIM) announced construction plans for Sellersville Senior Apartments, starting with a formal groundbreaking this spring, according to a news release.

“Sellersville Senior Apartments will bring much needed affordable and supportive housing to an area with a growing cost of living and a very limited supply of high-quality, cost-effective, rental housing for seniors," said Dan McKee, president and CEO of GIM, in a statement.

The housing community will have 50 apartments, eight of which will be dedicated as supportive housing, said GIM, which was formed in 2017 through the affiliation of the Lutheran Community at Telford and The Community at Rockhill.

McKee sees the new project as an extension of those senior communities.

Delaware-based LNWA (Leon N. Weiner Associates) is the developer of the project.

