POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Plans for a grand opening at a new butcher shop in Montgomery County are on hold. There's an unexpected obstacle standing in the owners' way.

Better on the Bone butcher shop owners Mark and Dottie Spillane say after experiencing almost a year of homelessness, they never thought this is where they would be.

“We help a lot of people here, they come to us all the time and that's okay that's fine, but we have set an example for some people that have told us and it will build up the community,” said Mark Spillane.

The couple opened their Pottstown shop in July and gradually started building their business. The one thing they were missing was a register that would take multiple forms of payment to support their community.

“We thought that because there's so much EBT over here once we got the EBT we could generate more and more customers because we have two complexes on the corner and they all have EBT access,” said Dottie Spillane.

But after noticing steep charges coming from their bank accounts, the couple wanted to find a system that was more affordable. However, they say the equipment was purchased through a third-party company and they're having a hard time returning it.

“One charge after another charge, now that’s adding up and recharging the same thing a couple times over again because our computer hit us and hit us again, and then we kept getting overdraft fees on both ends,” said Mark Spillane.

The couple made the difficult decision to temporarily close while they worked out the issue so they eventually can have the grand opening they always hoped for.

“If you look around, this stuff doesn't happen by accident, there's a reason for it. God wants to help change the world and I know it and if it's through us that's fine and we are blessed and when we get past it all the time,” said Mark Spillane.