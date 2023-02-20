The 18-year-old alleged killer of Temple University police officer and former Lehigh County Corrections officer Christopher Fitzgerald was in court Monday.

Christopher Fitzgerald, 31, was a father of four and the son of former Allentown Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Those who knew and worked with Fitzgerald say he was a dedicated officer and family man.

"He understood that him being an officer was always a risk but he always believed that doing what he did is inseparable from who he was in terms of being deeply embedded in the community," said Allentown Pastor Greg Edwards.

Edwards knew Christopher Fitzgerald well working with the former Lehigh County Corrections officer in helping the community. Edwards spoke with Fitzgerald right before he took the Temple job in October 2021.

"He actually said it's a little low key for me because he was used to being a corrections officer. He said it's good. He loves people, he loves the students," Edwards said.

Tragically, the father of four was killed responding to reports of a robbery near campus Saturday night. After a short chase, records say Fitzgerald and 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer struggled.

Court records say Pfeffer shot and killed Fitzgerald, then stood over the body and shot him several more times in the head, before stealing a car and heading to his parents' Buckingham Township, Bucks County home, where he was arrested the next day. Court records say Pfeffer's brother was with him at the time of the shootings and told police it was his brother who shot Fitzgerald, after being shown security footage.

Pfeffer is charged with numerous crimes, including first-degree murder, and is accused of trying to take Fitzgerald's gun.

"He just snatched him away from his family. From everybody who loved him. Justice for Chris," said Fitzgerald's cousin Ivan Perez, who spoke at a vigil Sunday.

"He was a great, great person, great heart. He helped the community outside, even when he's not working. He's a great person."

Friends say Fitzgerald loved all Philly sports and was part of Black Men Run, which posted an online tribute to him.

The Philadelphia-based running group runs through neighborhoods affected by gun violence, to promote better choices for young people. Edwards says it's a perfect example of Fitzgerald's ethos.

"This young man exuded humility. He wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and mother's footsteps. Our community is really grieved," Edwards added.

A corrections officer who worked with Fitzgerald in Lehigh County reiterated those sentiments.

Some may remember Fitzgerald from a 2014 incident where he was charged and ultimately exonerated from pointing a gun at police officers in Whitehall Township.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has already raised more than $274,000.