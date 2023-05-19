DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - Federal officials say they've finished a new groundwater treatment system at a Superfund site in Bucks County.

The project in Doylestown Township cost nearly $3 million.

The cleanup was at the old "Chem Fab" site.

From the mid-1960s to the late 1970s, Chem Fab operated an electroplating and metal etching facility.

Chemicals were later discovered in the soil and groundwater along North Broad Street. Crews will continue to clean up that part of the project.

But the groundwater treatment plant should prevent further contamination.