COVID-19 has diminished but it hasn’t gone away. As a result, first quarter sales for GSK declined compared to 2022’s first quarter.

The company, with facilities in Collegeville and Valley Forge, Pa., reported total sales in the first quarter fell 8% CER (constant exchange rate). However, this was anticipated, and, in fact, GSK beat expectations by £500 million.

Excluding COVID-19 solutions, sales grew 10% CER with strong performance across Vaccines, Specialty and General Medicines. The key growth drivers included Shingrix for shingles, meningitis vaccines, oral two-drug regimen and long-acting HIV medicines, Benlysta in immunology, Nucala and Trelegy in respiratory. Collectively, these drugs contributed more than 40% of sales.

To help maintain forward momentum, GSK announced the proposed acquisition of Bellus Health, which provides GSK with access to camlipixant, a potential best-in-class and highly selective P2X3 receptor antagonist currently in phase III development for treatment of refractory chronic cough. Also, the company signed an exclusive license agreement with Scynexis for Brexafemme, a US FDA approved, first-in-class antifungal for treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, commented in a statement: “We have made a strong start to 2023, with excellent performance across Vaccines, Specialty and General Medicines. We are very focused on our upcoming launches, including our potential RSV older adult vaccine, and on continuing to strengthen our pipeline – both organically with several positive late-stage read-outs already this year, and through targeted business development.”

Operating results

GSK said total operating profit and total EPS (earnings per share) performance reflected the comparison to the first quarter of 2022 which included the one-off income benefit of the Gilead settlement and higher Xevudy sales.

Adjusted operating profit was stable at CER, the company reported, including a 5% adverse impact following expected lower COVID-19 solutions sales and 4% from legal provisions primarily relating to royalties.

Adjusted EPS increased 7% CER due to a lower effective tax rate, and strong sales growth excluding lower COVID-19 solutions (which impacted performance by 7%). Cash generated from operations was £0.3 billion and free cash outflow was £0.7 billion lower than first quarter 2022 primarily due to Gilead settlement income received in that quarter and the timing of profit share payments.

Key product results

Vaccines grew in all regions, which GSK breaks into US, Europe, and International. Key growth drivers were geographical expansion and market growth for Shingrix, and inclusion in National Immunization Programs for Bexsero. Pandemic vaccines sales reflected GSK’s share of 2023 contracted European volumes related to a COVID-19 booster vaccine co-developed with Sanofi.

Shingrix, a vaccine against herpes zoster (shingles), grew in the company’s International and Europe segments, reflecting new launch uptake, demand and favorable pricing mix. First quarter sales were £833 million, up 11%. US sales were primarily impacted by unfavorable wholesaler and distributor inventory movements. GSK reports Shingrix is now available in 31 countries.

Strong growth in Meningitis vaccines was primarily driven by Bexsero, a vaccine against meningitis B, which grew in Europe mainly from inclusion in National Immunization Programs and in International due to an increase in demand ahead of an anticipated price increase. Sales were £280 million, an increase of 25% above quarter one 2022. Menveo, GSK’s vaccine against meningitis strains ACWY, grew in the US primarily due to initial public stocking of the new liquid formulation and Center for Disease Control (CDC) purchasing patterns.

GSK reported Established Vaccines grew mainly in Hepatitis vaccines resulting from continued travel market recovery in Europe and International, and due to CDC purchasing patterns in the US. Sales were £815 million, an increase of 4%. Rotarix, a vaccine to protect infants against rotavirus, grew in the US primarily driven by initial stocking of the new liquid formulation by the CDC. Synflorix, a 10-valent vaccine for pneumococcal disease, declined in the quarter GSK said, reflecting phasing of public market supply and lower demand related to decreased birth patterns in International.

Specialty Medicines growth reflected consistent performance, with HIV, Oncology and Immunology/Respiratory and Other all growing. Total sales, excluding Covid-19 solutions, were £2.205 billion, up 13% from 2022. In the quarter, there were minimal sales of Xevudy contrasting with strong sales in the first quarter of 2022, resulting in a drag of 46% CER.

HIV sales were £1.468 billion in the quarter, an increase of 15%. The performance of HIV benefited from strong patient demand for Oral two-drug regimen (Oral 2DR) and long-acting medicines which contributed approximately two-thirds of the growth. US pricing favorability contributed approximately one-third of growth.

Growth, driven by both Respiratory and Other General Medicines categories, enabled sales to achieve £2.674 billion in the first quarter, up 9%, driven by ongoing demand for Trelegy in all regions in addition to a strong allergy season in Japan and continued post pandemic recovery of the antibiotic market in Europe and International regions.

Sales of £1.767 billion in Respiratory reflect strong growth of Trelegy and the single inhaled triple therapy class across all regions. Growth also includes the benefits of a strong allergy season in Japan and the US launch of Flovent authorized generic in the second quarter of 2022.

R&D highlights

GSK claims an innovative pipeline of 68 vaccines and specialty medicines based on the science of the immune system with 17 in Phase III/registration. There are four anticipated 2023 approvals: daprodustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease, RSV older adults’ vaccine, momelotinib for myelofibrosis, and Jemperli for first-line endometrial cancer.

In addition, GSK expects four positive phase III/IV data readouts in quarter one 2023, including a pentavalent Meningitis ABCWY vaccine candidate; gepotidacin for uncomplicated urinary tract infections; Jemperli for first-line endometrial cancer and Cabenuva for HIV treatment.

2023 guidance

GSK affirmed its full-year 2023 guidance at constant exchange rates (CER). The company noted all expectations, and full-year growth projections exclude any contributions from COVID-19 solutions.

The company said sales are expected to increase between 6% to 8%. Adjusted operating profit is expected to increase between 10% to 12% and adjusted earnings per share is expected to increase between 12% to 15%.

Taking first quarter 2023 performance and the latest expectations for second quarter 2023 into account, GSK now expects first half and second half sales growth to be broadly similar and for General Medicines to be broadly flat to slightly down this year.

GSK expects adjusted operating profit growth to be lower in the first half of 2023 and higher in the second half. Despite the recovery of healthcare systems, the company claims, uncertain economic conditions prevail across many markets in which GSK operates and it continues to expect to see variability in performance between quarters.

GSK plc, formerly GlaxoSmithKline plc, is a British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with global headquarters in London, England. It was established in 2000 by a merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham.