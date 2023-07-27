Large pharmaceutical companies operate under great pressure to come up with new blockbuster drugs to generate sales to replace revenue from drugs that are going off patent and can be replaced by inexpensive generics.

That pressure from stock analysts and investment managers has dogged GSK CEO, Emma Walmsley, since she assumed leadership in 2017. The company, with facilities in Collegeville and Valley Forge, Pa., relied on sales from its shingles drug, Shingrix, and its HIV portfolio to keep the company afloat.

Now, it looks like GSK may have found its blockbuster. Arexvy, the world’s first RSV vaccine for older adults has been approved in the U.S. and Japan. According to Reuters, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly, causing thousands of hospitalizations and deaths each year.

Arexvy is anticipated to begin sales in the U.S. in the third quarter. Although the company does not anticipate sales of Arexvy to grow as fast as Shingrix, many analysts expect it to become a multi-billion dollar blockbuster.

This news, plus second quarter results that surpassed expectations, caused GSK to raise its outlook for the year.

In a statement, Walmsley commented: “We have delivered another excellent quarter of performance, with strong sales and earnings growth, notably in HIV and Vaccines, and continued strengthening of the R&D pipeline and product portfolio. The approval of Arexvy, the world’s first RSV vaccine, was an important milestone for us and is at the forefront of a next wave in vaccine innovation for GSK.”

Second Quarter and First Half Operating Results

Revenue in the second quarter was £7.178 billion, an increase of 4% CER (constant exchange rates) over the second quarter of 2022. For the first half of the year revenue was £14.129 billion, a decrease of 2%. Total operating profit in the quarter was £2.141 billion, a decrease of £100 million. However, for the first half of the year operating profit increased £23 million to £4.223 billion.

Continuing earnings per share (EPS) in the second quarter were 40.1 pence and for the first half they were 76.9 pence. The adjusted operating margin in the quarter was 30.2%, the same as the first half of the year. Cash generated from operations was £1.620 billion and £1.907 billion for the first half of 2023.

Key Product Results

GSK noted that Vaccines, excluding COVID solutions grew by 15% in the quarter to £1.981 billion and 12% in the first half to £3.921 billion. Key growth drivers were geographical expansion and market growth for Shingrix, and favorable U.S. Center for Disease Control stockpile movements for Rotarixi and uptake in National Immunization Programs for Bexsero.

Shingrix, a vaccine against herpes zoster (shingles), grew in International and Europe. Sales outside of the U.S. include stocking for the U.K. national immunization program and channel inventory replenishment in China. U.S. sales declined 10% in the quarter impacted by unfavorable wholesaler and distributor inventory movements plus lower non-retail demand.

Building upon the momentum from the first quarter, the company said Meningitis vaccines grew again in the second, primarily driven by Bexsero, the vaccine against meningitis B, with higher sales in Europe mainly from inclusion in National Immunization Programs and in International due to increased private and public market demand. Year-to-Date sales benefitted from the initial stocking of Menveo liquid formulation and higher CDC purchases in the U.S. as well as demand in anticipation of a Bexsero price increase in International in the first quarter of 2023.

Established Vaccines growth in the quarter was driven by Rotarix, benefitting from the favorable impacts of a U.S. CDC stockpile borrow in 2022 and a replenishment in the current quarter. Cervarix, grew in the second quarter in International and Europe reflecting higher demand and timing of deliveries. This was partly offset by Infanrix/Pediarix, due to the negative impact of a CDC stockpile borrow in the quarter and continued competitive pressure in the U.S.

According to the company, in Specialty Medicines in the second quarter and YTD there were minimal sales of Xevudy contrasting with strong sales YTD 2022. Specialty Medicines growth excluding COVID-19 solutions reflected consistent performance driven by HIV and Respiratory/Immunology and Other categories.

The performance of HIV benefitted from strong patient demand, driven by the oral two-drug regimen (Oral 2DR) and Long-Acting medicines which contributed approximately eight percentage points of growth. Pricing increases driven by the US market contributed two percentage points of growth. YTD includes the majority of the inventory depletion now expected from the 2022 build. HIV sales were £1.580 billion in the quarter, an increase of 12%.

GSK noted Oral 2DR (Dovato, Juluca) and Long-Acting medicines (Cabenuva, Apretude) sales growth continues and now represent 51% of the total HIV portfolio compared to 39% for the second quarter of 2022. Long-Acting medicines sales in the quarter were £212 million, growing £128 million versus the prior year and £61 million versus the prior quarter, with approximately three quarters of sales coming from patient switches from competitor products.

Growth was driven in the second quarter and YTD by both Respiratory and Other General Medicines categories, with ongoing demand for Trelegy in all regions. YTD benefitted from a strong allergy season in Japan and continued post pandemic recovery of the antibiotic market in Europe and International regions.

Performance in the second quarter and YTD reflects growth of Trelegy and the single inhaled triple therapy (SITT) class across all regions and of Anoro in Europe and International. YTD growth also includes the benefits of a strong allergy season in Japan.

Research and Development

Growth in Total (£1.341 billion) and Adjusted (£1.315 billion) R&D, GSK said,reflected continued investment across a combination of both early and late-stage programs. There was increased investment in the early-stage research portfolio, particularly CCL17 for osteo arthritic pain and IL18 for atopic dermatitis. There was also increased investment in the HIV portfolio, particularly in next generation long-acting HIV medicines. In addition, there was higher investment in Jemperli as phase II/III trials in rectal and colon cancer progress as well as in ongoing trials in endometrial cancer and momelotinib, a potential new treatment of myelofibrosis patients with anaemia; and for bepirovirsen, to support development in chronic hepatitis B.

These increases in investment were partly offset by decreases related to the completion of late-stage clinical programs for otilimab and Cell & Gene Therapy. Within Vaccines there was increased investment in recently acquired pneumococcal programs, partly offset by reduced investment in RSV following the successful completion of a phase III clinical trial and decreased spending on other programs.

2023 Guidance

GSK revised its full year guidance at constant exchange rates (CER). All expectations and full-year growth rates excluded any contributions from COVID-19 solutions.

During the first half of 2023, GSK exceeded its full-year guidance expectations due to its strong business momentum across all product areas but particularly in HIV, as well as in General Medicines. The strong allergy season and a favorable post-pandemic recovery in comparison to the first half of 2022 also contributed to the performance.

Sales are expected to increase 8% to 10% from 6% to 8%, adjusted operating profit is expected to increase between 11% to 13% from 10% to 12%, and adjusted earnings per share is expected to increase 14% to 17% from 12% to 15%.

GSK plc, formerly GlaxoSmithKline plc, is a British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with global headquarters in London, England. It was established in 2000 by a merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham.