GSK, and its CEO Emma Walmsley, delivered an effective counterpunch to the activist hedge funds that have been seeking her scalp for the past several years. Accused by the funds of not being up to the task, Walmsley reported strong results for the first quarter of 2022, led by the shingles vaccine, Shingrix, and the Covid 19 treatment Xevudy.
Overall, the company’s sales were up over 30% from the previous year's first quarter and Wall Street approved, lifting its stock over 2.5% by mid-afternoon.
In addition, GSK, with facilities in Collegeville and Valley Forge, Pa., reported that it had reached agreement to acquire Sierra Oncology, Inc., a California based late-stage clinical drug development biopharmaceutical company focused on targeted therapies for the treatment of rare forms of cancer.
Further, the divestment of GSK’s Consumer Healthcare business continues to remain on pace to be completed in July, as promised.
In a statement, Walmsley, delivered a precise summation of the accomplishments: “We have delivered strong first quarter results in this landmark year for GSK, as we separate Consumer Healthcare and start a new period of sustained growth. Our results reflect further good momentum across specialty medicines and vaccines, including the return to strong sales growth for Shingrix and continuing pipeline progress. We also continue to see very good momentum in Consumer Healthcare, demonstrating strong potential of this business ahead of its proposed demerger in July, to become Haleon.”
First Quarter Operating Performance
Total sales in the quarter were £9.780 billion, up 32% CER (Constant Exchange Rate), reflecting a strong performance in Commercial Operations in the three product groups and Consumer Healthcare.
Sales of Xevudy, a monoclonal anti-body for the treatment of Covid-19, were £1.307 billion and contributed 25 percentage points of growth in the quarter to Commercial Operations. However, the drug’s U.S. approval was pulled in early April by the FDA which could affect its long-term sales. Vaccines sales benefited from Shingrix post-pandemic recovery and retail buy-in in the US,and General Medicines reflected growth from Trelegy, a treatment for COPD and asthma in adults, and recovery of the antibiotics market.
Specialty Medicines sales were £3.135 billion, up 97% CER, driven by consistent growth in all therapy areas including sales of Xevudy. Sales growth was up 15% CER excluding Xevudy. Vaccines revenue grew 36% CER to £1.669 billion, driven primarily by Shingrix in the US and Europe reflecting strong performance and the benefit of a favorable comparison to first quarter 2021 when sales were impacted by COVID-19 related disruptions in several markets and lower Center for Disease Control (CDC) purchases.
General Medicines sales were £2.343 billion, up 3% CER, with growth from Trelegy in all regions, recovery of the antibiotics market and the benefit of a favorable prior period returns and rebates (RAR) adjustment, offsetting the impact of generic competition in U.S., Europe and Japan.
Consumer Healthcare grew 14% CER to £2.633 billion. Total sales grew 16% CER, excluding the impact of brands divested, with strong growth across all categories.
Total operating profit was £2.801 billion compared with £1.693 billion in the first quarter of 2021. This included £924 million upfront settlement income from Gilead, increased profits on revenue growth of 32% at CER.
Adjusted operating profit was £2.613 million, 39% higher than first quarter 2021 at CER. The adjusted operating margin of 26.7% was 1.3% higher on a CER basis than in the same quarter of 2021. The benefit from COVID-19 solutions sales contributed approximately 11% CER to adjusted operating profit growth.
Total EPS (Earnings Per Share) was 35.9p (pence) compared with 21.5p in the first quarter of 2021. This primarily reflected leverage from significant sales growth during the quarter, with the upfront income of £924 million from the settlement with Gilead partly offset by an increase in finance costs. Adjusted EPS was 32.8p compared with 22.9p in 2021’s first quarter, 43% CER, on a 39% CER increase in adjusted operating profit primarily reflecting sales of Specialty Medicines and Vaccines, including COVID-19 solutions sales, tight cost control and a lower effective tax rate. The contribution to growth from COVID-19 solutions was approximately 15% at CER.
2022 COVID-19 solutions expectations
In 2022, based on known binding agreements with governments, GSK expects that COVID-19 solutions will contribute a similar sales level to 2021, but at a substantially reduced profit contribution due to the increased proportion of lower margin Xevudy sales. This should reduce adjusted operating profit growth (including COVID-19 solutions in both years) by between 5% to 7%, according to the company.
The overwhelming majority of expected COVID-19 solutions sales were achieved in the first quarter this year. In April 2022, the US FDA updated Xevudy’s authorization to reflect the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant and as a result, Xevudy is no longer authorized to treat COVID-19 in any US region. However, GSK says it will continue to discuss future opportunities to support governments, healthcare systems, and patients whereby its COVID-19 solutions can address the emergence of any new COVID-19 variant of concern.
Pipeline Highlights
The FDA granted regulatory approval for Cabenuva (cabogretivir/rilpivirine), a co-packaged retroviral medication for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, for both adult and adolescent use. The FDA also gave regulatory approval to Triumeq (abacavir/dolutegravir/lamivudine), a fixed-dose combination antiretroviral medication for the treatment of HIV/AIDS in pediatric patients.
In addition, Covifenz (Medicago) was approved in Canada as a Covid-19 vaccine for adults ages 18 to 64. And daprodustat, for treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease, received regulatory filing acceptance in the U.S. and European Union.
2022 guidance
In 2022, the company plans to increase targeted investment in R&D, to build on and invest behind its top-line momentum for key growth drivers and to deliver the demerger of the Consumer Healthcare business in July 2022.
Assuming global economies and healthcare systems approach normality as the year progresses, the company expects sales of Specialty Medicines to grow approximately 10% CER and sales of General Medicines to show a slight decrease, primarily reflecting increased genericization of established Respiratory medicines.
Vaccines sales are expected to grow at a low-teens percentage at CER for the year. However, GSK anticipated governments’ prioritization of COVID-19 vaccination programs and ongoing measures to contain the pandemic would result in some continued disruption to adult immunizations. In the first-quarter 2022, Shingrix demonstrated strong demand recovery, particularly in the U.S., as well as channel inventory build and the benefit of a favorable comparison to the first quarter of 2021. Despite the potential for short-term pandemic disruption, GSK continues to expect strong double-digit growth and record annual sales for Shingrix in 2022 based on strong demand in existing markets and continued geographical expansion.
Reflecting these factors and first-quarter 2022 results, the company reconfirms its full-year 2022 guidance for “new” GSK of sales growth between 5% to 7% CER and adjusted operating profit growth between 12% to 14% CER compared to 2021. This guidance excludes the commercial benefit of COVID-19 solutions.
GSK (NYSE: GSK), headquartered in London, U.K., consists of three global businesses that research, develop and manufacture pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products.