They called former British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, The Iron Lady, because of her fortitude. Emma Walmsley, GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) chief executive officer, could be a worthy successor to Thatcher to wear that title.
Walmsley and GSK, with facilities in Collegeville and Valley Forge, Pa., have been under assault by activist hedge funds Elliott Management and Bluestone Capital Management, who don’t believe Walmsley is up to the task of splitting off the company’s Consumer Healthcare Division and reinvigorating the GSK’s drug pipeline.
Not only has Walmsley kept the hedge funds at bay, in December her company rejected what they considered an inadequate bid from Unilever for the consumer arm.
This morning, GSK announced that fourth quarter and full year 2021 revenues, operating profit and earnings per share (EPS) beat the previous year's results at CER (constant exchange rates).
The company also announced 3 major product approvals in 2021, including Xevudy (sotrovimab) developed with Vir Biotechnology for Covid-19, which has been shown to be effective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. GSK has received binding agreements for the sale of approximately 1.7 million doses worldwide, including a portion of those procured by the US Government.
Thus far, Walmsley has taken her opponents best punches and come back stronger.
“We have ended the year strongly, with another quarter of excellent performance driven by first-class commercial execution,” said Walmsley in a statement, “and we enter 2022 with good momentum.
2022 guidance
Walmsley continued: “This is going to be a landmark year for GSK, with a step-change in growth expected and multiple R&D catalysts, including milestones on up to 7 key late-stage pipeline assets. 2022 is also the year when we demerge our world-leading Consumer Healthcare business.”
In 2022 GSK expects to continue to deliver on its strategic priorities. The company said it plans to increase targeted investment in R&D.
Sales of Specialty Medicines are expected to grow approximately 10% at CER and sales of General Medicines to show a slight decrease. Vaccines sales are expected to grow at a low teens percentage at CER for the year as a whole. However, governments’ prioritization of COVID-19 vaccination programs and ongoing measures to contain the pandemic are expected to result in some continued disruption to adult immunizations, with the impact weighted to the first half.
For GSK’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, despite the potential for short-term pandemic disruption, the company continues to expect strong double-digit growth and record annual sales based on strong demand in existing markets and geographical expansion.
Reflecting these factors, in 2022, “new GSK” sales are expected to grow between 5% to 7% at CER and adjusted operating profit to grow between 12% to 14%.
2022 COVID-19 solutions expectations
In 2022, based on known binding agreements from governments around the world, GSK expects that COVID-19 solutions will contribute a similar sales level to 2021, but a substantially reduced profit contribution due to the increased proportion of lower margin Xevudy sales. The company says it expect this to reduce new GSK adjusted operating profit growth (including COVID-19 solutions in both years) by between 5% to 7%.
2021 and Fourth Quarter Operating Results
Total Group sales were £34.114 billion in the year, up 5% CER. Sales of COVID-19 solutions contributed approximately 4 % to growth in the year.
Pharmaceutical sales for the year were £17.729 billion, up 10%. Sales of Xevudy, the monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, of £958 million contributed approximately 6% to total Pharmaceuticals growth.
Vaccine sales were £6.778 billion in the year, up 2% CER, primarily driven by pandemic adjuvant sales, partially offset by lower demand for routine adult vaccination due to COVID-19 vaccination deployment. Vaccines sales excluding pandemic vaccines decreased 5% to £6.331 billion.
Consumer Healthcare sales were £9.607 billion but remained stable at CER, reflecting dilution from divestments. Sales excluding brands divested/under review increased 4% CER reflecting the underlying strength of its brands and continuing growth in e-commerce.
Group sales were £9.527 billion in the quarter, up 13%. Sales of COVID-19 solutions contributed approximately 11 % to total growth in the quarter. Pharmaceutical sales in the quarter were £5.221 billion, up 25%. Sales of Xevudy of £828 million contributed approximately 20 % to Pharmaceuticals growth in the quarter.
Vaccines sales decreased 7% CER to £1.809 billion. Consumer Healthcare sales in the quarter were £2.497 billion, up 10% CER. Sales excluding brands divested/under review increased 11% with strong growth across the whole portfolio.
Profit and EPS
Total operating profit was £6.201 billion compared with £7.783 billion in 2020. This primarily reflected an unfavorable comparison to the net profit on disposal in the second quarter of 2020 of Horlicks and other Consumer brands and the resultant sale of shares in Hindustan Unilever. Adjusted operating profit was £8.806 billion, 9% higher on a sales increase of 5%.
Total operating profit was £895 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with £1.061 million in 2020. This reflected higher re-measurement charges on the contingent consideration liabilities including the impact of the Gilead settlement partly offset by lower restructuring and higher profit on disposal of assets. Adjusted operating profit was £1.893 million, 15% higher on a sales increase of 13%.
Total EPS in 2021 was 87.6pence, compared with 115.5pence in 2020. This primarily reflected an unfavorable comparison as 2020 benefited from the net profit on disposal of Horlicks and related transactions, partly offset by a credit of £397 million to taxation in 2021 resulting from the revaluation of deferred tax assets, lower major restructuring costs and lower re-measurement charges on the contingent consideration liabilities.
Adjusted EPS was 113.2pence in 2021 compared with 115.9p in 2020, up 9% CER, on a 9% increase in adjusted operating profit primarily reflecting incremental pandemic sales, sales increases in Pharmaceuticals, tight cost control and favorable legal settlements and lower interest costs, partly offset by lower sales in Vaccines, higher supply chain costs in Vaccines, increased R&D investment and a higher effective tax rate.
Total EPS in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 15.0pence, compared with 13.6pence in the same quarter of 2020. Adjusted EPS was 25.6pence compared with 23.3pence in fourth quarter of 2020, up 22% CER, on a 15% increase in adjusted operating profit reflecting positive leverage from Xevudy sales in the quarter and lower interest costs partly offset by a higher non-controlling interest allocation of Consumer Healthcare profits.
Strengthening of pipeline
GSK reported 3 major product approvals during 2021; Apretude HIV long-acting medicine for prevention (Dec); Xevudy for COVID-19 (Dec); and Jemperli for endometrial cancer (April). The company claims it has a strong pipeline of 21 vaccines and 43 medicines, many offering potential best or first-in-class opportunities for patients, and of which 22 are in pivotal trials.
GSK also reported positive Phase III data on daprodustat in anaemia due to chronic kidney disease. The company is on track to file in the European Union and US in the first half of 2022
In addition, it reported over 20 executed deals securing access to 5 novel clinical assets, including iTeos in immuno-oncology, Alector in immuno-neurology and Vir Biotechnology in flu, plus technologies that expand its capabilities in human genetics and Artificial Intelligence.
GSK expects to report milestones in 2022 on up to 7 of the 11 potential new vaccines and medicines identified as key future growth drivers including Older Adults RSV vaccine in the first half of 2022.
GSK (NYSE: GSK), headquartered in London, U.K., consists of three global businesses that research, develop and manufacture innovative pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products.