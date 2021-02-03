GSK (Glaxo Smith Kline), with facilities in Collegeville and Valley Forge, Pa., is in the middle of a strategic restructuring intended to turn a single company with three operating units – pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare – into two separate companies focused on Bio-Pharma and Consumer Healthcare.
While neither endorsing nor disagreeing with the strategy, many stock analysts see the company as being on a rollercoaster ride. In 2020 GSK beat earnings estimates twice and missed twice. And after reporting an earnings miss for fourth quarter 2020 Wednesday morning, the company’s stock price declined nearly 5% by mid-day and traded much closer to its 52-week low than its high.
As they usually do, management prefers to look on the bright side.
In a statement, Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK, said: “2020 was an extraordinary year for all of us, and one of significant progress for GSK. We invested in our pipeline and new launches, readied the company for separation, and had to rapidly mobilize and respond to the pandemic. We delivered our guidance for the year, offsetting the significant impact of COVID-19 on adult vaccinations, with strong performances of new products and effective cost control.”
The company is building a high value biopharma pipeline, Walmsley said, and has substantially integrated its Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Pfizer. She also said GSK has delivered all its first- year targets for its two-year separation program and believes the company is in a strong position to launch new competitive, standalone Biopharma and Consumer healthcare companies in 2022.
Fourth Quarter Results
Sales were £8.739 billion in the quarter, down 1% CER (Constant Exchange Rate). Excluding the impact of divestments in vaccines and brands divested or under review in Consumer Healthcare, group sales increased 2% CER.
Pharmaceuticals sales in the quarter were £4.366 billion, down 3% CER. Respiratory sales were up 15% CER, to £1.017 billion, on growth of Trelegy and Nucala. HIV sales were up 2% CER, to £1.268 billion, with growth in Juluca and Dovato partly offset by Tivicay and Triumeq.
Sales of Established Pharmaceuticals declined 18%, to £1.760 billion. Vaccines sales grew 16% to £2.012 billion, primarily driven by double-digit growth in Shingrix and a strong demand across all regions for Influenza vaccine. Meningitis vaccines also contributed to growth mainly due to favorable CDC demand in the US.
Reported Consumer Healthcare sales declined 7% to £2.360 billion in the quarter. Brands divested/under review declined 75% to £62 million given successful execution of the divestment program.
Adjusted operating profit for the quarter was down slightly from a year ago primarily due to increased investment in R&D as well as targeted investments in promotional product support and increased costs for a number of legal settlements. Those costs were partly offset by benefits from continued restructuring across the business and tight control of ongoing costs including reduced promotional and variable spending across all three businesses as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Adjusted EPS (Earnings Per Share) were 23.3pence compared with 24.8pence in fourth quarter 2019, down 5%.
Full Year 2020 Results
Total sales were £34.099 billion in the year, down 2% CER on a pro-forma basis.
Pharmaceuticals sales in the year were £17.056 billion, down 1%. Respiratory sales were up 23%, to £3.749 billion. HIV sales were up 1% to £4.876 billion.
Sales of Established Pharmaceuticals declined 15% to £7.332 billion. Vaccines sales declined 1% to £6.982 billion. This decline was partly offset by higher sales of Influenza vaccines across all regions and by Shingrix growth in Europe, China and the US together with Cervarix strong performance in China.
Reported Consumer Healthcare sales grew 14% to £10.033 billion for the full year, largely driven by the inclusion of the Pfizer portfolio, partly offset by brands divested/under review.
Adjusted EPS was 115.9pence compared with 123.9pence in 2019, down 4%, on a 2% increase in adjusted operating profit.
Research and Development Highlights
GSK’s approach to R&D focuses on the science of the immune system, genetics and advanced technologies. The pipeline currently comprises 57 vaccines and medicines, predominantly in the areas of infectious diseases, oncology and immune-mediated diseases. The company has identified over 20 potential product approvals which could take place by 2026, of which more than 10 could significantly change medical practice and potentially generate peak annual sales in excess of one billion dollars.
The company is participating in several COVID-19 vaccine collaborations. Medicago and GSK announced the start of Phase II/III clinical trials of the adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Sanofi and GSK announced a delay with their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine program to improve immune response in the elderly, but they are on track to initiate Phase IIb in the first quarter of 2021.
Clover and GSK announced they will not continue with their collaboration. Clover will move into Phase II/III studies with an alternative adjuvant. Also, GSK announced a new strategic partnership with CureVac to develop a next generation mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 and to support manufacture of 100 million doses of CureVac’s first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021.
In addition, GSK announced a collaboration with Lilly to expand the BLAZE-4 trial to evaluate a combination of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) with VIR-7831 (GSK4182136) in low-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.