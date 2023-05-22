The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced a new initiative on Monday, to ensure firearms dealers are following the laws. Gun control advocates call the move historic, but some gun shop owners say it's a misallocation of resources.

"We need to find every way possible to save lives to prevent future gun violence," Carol Lastowka, the Southeast coordinator for CeaseFirePA, which advocates to end gun violence, said.

The Montgomery County sheriff on Monday announced inspections on the 92 firearms dealers in the area.

"The goal here is not to be punitive," Sheriff Sean Kilkenny said, adding that he's a gun owner himself.

Kilkenny says he's not creating any new laws, just upholding the existing ones. The Sheriff's Office will audit gun sellers.

"There are 14 standards contained in the Pennsylvania Firearms Act," Kilkenny said. "We want to make sure we're crossing our t's and dotting our i's, and all the firearms dealers in our county are following them."

The criteria include "ATF review" - reviewing a sampling of ATF forms, comparing them to the disposition book, to ensure compliance with ID, background checks, and straw purchase prohibition requirements.

CeaseFirePA calls the move historic.

"We've seen a rise in gun deaths and gun injuries in the thousands in the past few years," Lastowka said. "And we need to find every way possible to save lives to prevent future gun violence."

Lastowka says with this new initiative, she expects straw purchasing - where one person buys a firearm for someone else who may not qualify to purchase one - to go down, ultimately saving lives.

"It's a very small percentage of them, when gun dealers do not follow the regulations, that people who shouldn't have guns get their hands on them much more easily," Lastowka said.

Gun owners we spoke with say these criteria are basic and pretty easy to follow.

"We are paying people, former ATF agents and inspectors and stuff, and this is the industry standard to come in here and pre-audit us, so that we are ready for an audit from the ATF," Grant Schmidt, lead instructor and owner of Shot Tec in Bala Cynwyd, said.

That's why, Schmidt says, he worries the resources aren't being spent in the right places.

"If they want to come in and give us, you know, advice on 'hey, maybe do this security wise,' or 'do this security wise,'" he said. "But if they're going to come in here and say, 'Oh, well, you're this'...just give us a hard time, then they're not going to be a good partner."

The Sheriff's Office says letters were sent out to gun dealers the same day of the announcement via "snail mail" to let them know about the initiative. And all gun dealers will be given proper notice before being audited.

"We're asking the firearms dealers to contact us and set up a convenient time for us to come take a look," Kilkenny said.