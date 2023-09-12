N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - It's been nearly two weeks since Danelo Cavalcante escaped prison.

Police want to capture the convicted murderer, and so do the people forced to live through the nightmare in Chester County.

"Anxious. They need to catch him. This has gone on long enough," said Beth Kelley of Boyertown.

Kelley worries for her family, who live near South Coventry Township.

"You get a thing from the school, saying they're keeping recess in. After school is cancelled. The gym - outside gym - it's now inside," said Kelley. "It's affecting us. You see cops around. It's affecting us. It's affecting everybody."

It's even impacting sales at JW Firearms in North Coventry Township, which is a short drive from the latest police perimeter.

The owner says people bought at least 20 used shotguns in just the 24 hours after they heard Cavalcante stole a rifle with a scope and flashlight and ammunition from a garage.

He says those sales don't account for the handguns and other firearms sold or the ones that took place over the weekend, either.

"I think today it was all about the used shotguns, because they're portable and pretty easy to use, and a lot of people have the idea in their head that it's best for home defense," explained JW Firearms owner Jordan Weaver. "You don't want tragedies to fuel sales, but it was definitely a busy day."

We caught up with Weaver minutes before the store closed. Even then, customers came and went.

We spoke with a couple of first-time owners who didn't want to be on camera but admitted the incident made them eerily aware of their surroundings, and they said they are having trouble sleeping, because that's when people are most vulnerable.

They're not the only ones concerned.

"This morning, especially, we saw probably six soccer moms pretty much lined up at the door buying guns for the first time, so we had to give them the rundown of how to use it, how to be safe," explained Weaver.

In a township with dark, winding roads, dense woods and farms, Kelley says safety should be paramount.

"The woods are thick. You got cornfields, and you have land, and he can hide. He crab walked right out of a prison," said Kelley. "He got to be up in the trees, too."

JW Firearms contacted North Coventry Township Police just to be extra careful, inviting nighttime patrol officers to station at the business.

Meantime, Kelley says many of her family members are armed, and she has locked her doors and windows.