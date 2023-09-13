CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Many breathed sighs of relief Wednesday, with the nearly two-week manhunt finally ended.

But for those on lockdown the past few days, it was an especially tense time.

"We just came from a celebratory dinner with our kids because we were just celebrating that nobody was hurt," Lisa Barto, who lives in Pottstown, said.

In South Coventry Township, Chester County, folks were out and about again, celebrating as the nearly two-week manhunt for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante finally came to an end.

"I can't believe it took two weeks," a worker at the Bravo Pizza in the township's Shoppes at Pughtown, said.

A walk from Bravo, many gathered at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard to enjoy being able to leave home again.

"Just exhaled and cried a little," Kristen Murray, who lives in East Coventry Township, said. "The things that that the law enforcement officers went through, the heat, and the thunderstorms...and then everything's okay."

Just one day earlier, heavily armed police closed roads, warning nearby residents to stay inside and lock their doors, saying Cavalcante was believed to be around Routes 23 and 100.

Kristen's 18-year-old son, Aiden, said, "If I were to get into a situation that I needed to either run or defend myself. Like, what steps would I take?"

Lisa Barto works at French Creek Elementary, one of the schools locked down on Monday.

"Kids were not allowed to go out for recess. And we had locked all the exterior doors," she said. "We were just hoping that he was going to get caught Monday night."

But that night, he evaded police once again. This time, gaining a stolen rifle.

The news of Cavalcante's capture Wednesday morning brought much-needed relief to everyone.

"My phone was just blowing up," Barto said. "All of us from school, were just like saying Hallelujah, thank God and just so happy that nobody was hurt."

And businesses were back up and running.

"My boss, he depends on this business a lot, this is his pride and joy, so if it was closed for more than a day, he might have a heart attack," the Bravo worker told 69 News.

"It was certainly stressful," Nicholas Moretti, who lives in Pottstown, said. "But hey, it's over now."