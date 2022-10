LANSDALE, Pa. -- There will be a Halloween themed flu vaccine clinic at North Penn High School on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The vaccines are available to ages five and older.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Future Clinics

10/26 - Methacton High School 5P-8P

11/1 - Skippack Elementary School 5P-8P

11/2 - Montco OIC 5P-8P

For more information, visit the Skippack Pharmacy Vax Tour website.