QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – Quakertown Borough announced the return of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series in 2022.
The 5th annual concert series, presented by Sands Auto, will begin on June 15 at the Univest Performance Center.
The Happy Together Tour will return to kick off the event and will include The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening.
Along with The Turtles will be Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.
2022 will mark the 13th year for the Happy Together Tour sensation, returning this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Tickets will be available on QuakertownEvents.com beginning Thursday, January 20 at 8:30 am. Both reserved seating and lawn tickets are available online.
Tickets start at $35.00 for lawn seating and reserved seats range from $50.00 to $105.00 depending on the seat location.
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series presented by Sands Auto features a variety of artists from country, classic rock, pop, and more.
Artists who have performed in recent summers include The Beach Boys and Trace Adkins.
All other concerts for the 2022 series will be announced in the coming weeks.