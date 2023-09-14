Harleysville Financial Corp. has set a new repurchase plan to buy back as many as 183,000 shares, or about 5% of its common stock outstanding.



The new buyback will start once the current repurchase program is completed, Harleysville Financial said in a statement. About 53,795 shares remain to be bought back under the earlier program.

Harleysville Financial is the holding company for Harleysville Bank.



Buybacks create demand for stock and can increase earnings per share by reducing the number of shares outstanding. Harleysville Financial said the repurchased shares will be held as treasury stock, and purchases will be made on the market as conditions warrant.



Dividends are not paid on treasury stock and the repurchased shares are not used in the calculation of earnings per share.



"The company's strategy is to maintain a strong balance sheet, practice sound capital management and build long-term value for our shareholders," Harleysville Financial Chief Executive Officer and President Brendan J. McGill said in the statement.



Harleysville Bank was founded in 1915. It operates six full-service offices in Montgomery County and one in Bucks County.



Shares in Harleysville Financial are traded over-the-counter under the ticker symbol HARL. The closing price Thursday was $22.55, unchanged from Wednesday.



In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $33.68 and as low as $22.00. Based on Thursday's closing price, the company has a market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) of $86.2 million.