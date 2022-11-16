Harleysville Financial Corp. will pay a $1.16 special dividend on its common stock next month.



The special, or one-time, dividend will be paid Dec. 14 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 30. Harleysville Financial is the holding company for Harleysville Bank, which has offices in Montgomery and Bucks counties.



Harleysville Financial Chief Executive Officer and President Brendan J. McGill said in a statement that the dividend shows the bank's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.



"As a result of the company's record earnings of $8,790,000, increased earnings per share and underlying strength of our balance sheet, the board is pleased to be able to declare this special cash dividend on the common stock," McGill said.



The bank's regular quarterly dividend is 29 cents, so the one-time payment is equal to a year's worth of quarterly dividends.



In October, Harleysville Financial reported net income of $8.79 million, or $2.34 per share, for the 12 months ended Sept. 30.



Harleysville Financial is traded under the ticker symbol HARL. It was up 95 cents Wednesday to $27.30 at 2:58 p.m.



In the last 52 weeks, shares in Harleysville Financial have traded as high as $27.90 and as low as $24.25.



Harleysville Bank was founded in 1915 as Harleysville Building and Loan.