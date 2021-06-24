NORRISTOWN, Pa. | Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, Conshohocken Borough Police Chief George Metz and Hatboro Police Chief James Gardner announced the arrest of David Winter, 59, of Hatboro, on felony charges relating to possessing child pornography.
On March 19, 2021, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau reported that they received a Cybertip from Yahoo! Inc., related to a suspected child pornography image sent by a user. Detectives determined the image was child pornography, involving children less than 13 years of age.
The police reportedly traced the IP address related to the Yahoo account to the alleged suspect's residence on Drexel Road in Hatboro. A search warrant was served by members of the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who report that several electronic devices were seized, including a HP desktop computer, a tablet, thumb drives, hard drives and a cellphone.
A forensic examination of the electronic devices allegedly found that they contained 4,797 images and videos of children engaged in sexual acts and in various stages of nudity.
Winter was charged with 200 felony counts of possessing child pornography, as well as one count of criminal use of a communications facility. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Paul N. Leo, who set bail at $250,000 unsecured, and Winter was released.
A preliminary hearing is set on June 25, 2021 before Judge Leo. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Caroline Goldstein, a member of the Family Protection Unit.
Special Victims Unit Detectives of the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, along with specially trained and sworn detectives from police departments in Montgomery County, routinely work with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to protect children from Internet predators by aggressively and proactively investigating Internet crimes that exploit children.