HATBORO, Pa. - A police officer in Montgomery County who had a severe medical reaction after being stung by a bee in October 2021 died Thursday.
Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen passed away surrounded by family and friends, according to a Facebook post from the Borough of Hatboro.
Allen joined the Hatboro Police Department in 2013. He served as a patrol officer and was a member of the Montgomery County Drug Task Force and was a member of Montgomery County FOP Lodge #14, according to the post.
Allen, a canine handler, is best known for being instrumental in starting the department’s first canine unit, the borough said.
Allen was often seen in town with his canine partner, Louie, the borough said.
"Although he fought long and hard, he ultimately could not overcome the damage done to his body as a result of the reaction. The support for Officer Allen, his family and our police department in the months since that October day has been overwhelming. We are forever grateful for the love and support shown during this difficult time," the borough said in the Facebook post.
The borough says service arrangements will be announced by Officer Allen’s family once finalized.