Wendy Davis is on assignment, an assignment she was thrilled to get.

She went live in Philadelphia, where fans are starting to gather for Monday night's big game. She has been finding out just how big of a production it is to bring the World Series to the masses.

Nick Romano, a Kutztown University graduate, Hatfield native and Lower Macungie dad, is the Technical Project Manager at NEP's Allentown location. The production crew is behind sporting events like the World Series, Super Bowl, and Olympics.

"It's a dream come true to bring this to the world," said Romano.

Even though he's been to major sporting events all over the world, it just hits different in Philly.

"It's really awesome, I have no other words," said Romano.

NEP has a dozen people running big production trucks at Citizen's Bank Park, so the more than 300 members of the Fox Sports broadcasting crew can give you a front-row seat to all the action.

"Philly is one of the best if not the best sports cities in the U.S., excited to see what they bring in this World Series," said Romano.