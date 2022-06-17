HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hatfield Township.
A resident called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Friday to report a man who ran through her backyard and was hiding in her neighbor's yard, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
Hatfield police responded and found the 29-year-old man between two woodpiles. The officers told the man to come out and show his hands, but he didn't, so officers used a stun gun on him, the DA said.
He then ran at police, who shot at and hit the man, the DA said.
Police recovered a knife, but authorities did not say where the knife was found.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he was undergoing surgery Friday afternoon, the DA said.
It happened in a neighborhood in the area of Leon Drive and W. Orvilla Road, where multiple neighbors tell 69 News they woke up to the sound of gunshots.
County authorities are investigating the shooting, as is protocol with officer-involved shootings.
The DA did not say how many officers were involved or how many times the man was shot.
Authorities are not releasing the names of those involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call county detectives at 610-278-3368.