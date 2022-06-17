HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hatfield Township.

A resident called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Friday to report a man who ran through her backyard and was hiding in her neighbor's yard, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.

Hatfield police responded and found the 29-year-old man between two woodpiles. The officers told the man to come out and show his hands, but he didn't, so officers used a stun gun on him, the DA said.

He then ran at police, who shot at and hit the man, the DA said.

Police recovered a knife, but authorities did not say where the knife was found.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was undergoing surgery Friday afternoon, the DA said.

It happened in a neighborhood in the area of Leon Drive and W. Orvilla Road, where multiple neighbors tell 69 News they woke up to the sound of gunshots.

County authorities are investigating the shooting, as is protocol with officer-involved shootings.

The DA did not say how many officers were involved or how many times the man was shot.

Authorities are not releasing the names of those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call county detectives at 610-278-3368.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.