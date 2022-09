HATFIELD TWP., Pa. -- The Hatfield Junior Police Academy deadline has been extended until Friday, September 16, 2022.

Children from ages 9 to 15 are encouraged to apply for the academy.

The academy is free to the Hatfield Township and Borough youth and takes place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, rain or shine.

Snacks and lunch are included.

To sign up, visit the 2022 Hatfield Township Junior Police Academy website.