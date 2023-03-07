PHILADELPHIA - A court date for the suspect in the killing of a Temple University police officer has been delayed.

Miles Pfeffer, 18, was scheduled for his preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, but it was postponed, according to online court records.

The hearing, in which a judge will determine if there is enough evidence in the case to move forward with the charges, is now scheduled for May 9.

Authorities say Pfeffer shot Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald on Feb. 18, then stood over him and kept shooting while he was on the ground. Pfeffer then carjacked someone, investigators say, and drove to his family home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, where he was arrested the next morning.

Fitzgerald was the son of former Allentown Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.