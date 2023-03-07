PHILADELPHIA - The suspect in the killing of a Temple University police officer is due in court Tuesday, but his hearing could be delayed.

Miles Pfeffer, 18, is scheduled for his preliminary hearing at 9 a.m., but 69 News' partner station, WPVI, reports the hearing has been postponed.

Authorities say Pfeffer shot Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald on Feb. 18, then stood over him and kept shooting while he was on the ground. Pfeffer then carjacked someone, investigators say, and drove to his family home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, where he was arrested the next morning.

Fitzgerald was the son of former Allentown Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.