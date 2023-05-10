PERKASIE, Pa. – In Bucks County, a school board meeting went on for hours, after it became so heated that a recess was called. Pennridge School Board members Wednesday night passed a new policy 7-1, mandating students to only use the bathroom of their biological gender.
 
It turned out, that agenda item was just the tip of the iceberg for a meeting with many other points of contention. One issue alone ended up causing a roughly 45-minute recess.
 
Laura Foster was stopped from speaking at Wednesday night's meeting after addressing a brand-new contract the district has with a company called Vermillion Education. On its website, the company calls itself nonpartisan and says it brings a decade of education experience.
 
However, the many community members opposing the new contract both at Wednesday night's meeting and the rally ahead of that, question it. 
 
"Vermillion, their LLC was approved, like, four months ago, so they were and they still are very connected with Hillsdale College, which is an alt-right school in Michigan," Robin Reid, a senior at Pennridge High School, said.
 
Hillsdale College is a private, conservative Christian college. 
 
"Unfortunately, Hillsdale curriculum is not one that will talk about the reality of our history," Foster said. "Think of, like, an African American kid sitting in this classroom and hearing how slavery hurt white people, too."
 
A school board in Sarasota, Florida, last month voted against using Vermillion Education as a consulting firm for its schools.
 
Some in support of the contract also say approving it was rushed.
 
"I am torn with the contract of Vermillion," said a community member who took to the podium. "It's not that I don't agree with the contract — I actually do...you should be more upfront with what you're doing, and have contracts that are more defined for the taxpayers in the community at hand."
 
Foster tells 69 News the contract was put forth 24 hours before the last school board meeting.
 
"Without informing half of the school board members, they didn't tell the parents, they didn't tell the administrators, the teachers didn't know about it," she said.
 
When Foster brought up these concerns at the meeting, she was interrupted by board members.
 
"This is for agenda items," a board member told Foster.
 
"I'm asking about an agenda item," she responded, "as this falls under old business."
 
"Mr. Rice, I'd like to call for a recess please," another board member said.
 
This was met with loud boos across the auditorium.
 
The recess lasted about 45 minutes. Local police were called in. Most board members walked out, but three stayed seated.
 
"Well, if my mic's still hot, I'm just going to stay and speak," Foster said.
 
That was met with loud applause.
 
Once the recess ended, Foster attempted to continue to speak about the Vermillion contract, but after several back-and-forth exchanges, with the board attempting to quiet her, the next person was called to the podium. That person also addressed the Vermillion contract, and was also asked to only speak about the budget. She was cut off as well.
 
"Miss Smith, does this have to do with the budget that's a voting item?" a board member asked.
 
"Anything that is spent by the school district is in the budget, is it not?" she answered.
 
This was also met with loud applause. 

