EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP., Pa. - There's a heavy police presence in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante intensifies.

Police and FBI agents are centered around the intersection of Conservatory Rd. and Longwood Rd., right on the edge of the Longwood Gardens property.

Longwood Gardens is closed until further notice as the search continues.

A police helicopter which has been circling the area for days looking for Cavalcante stopped and hovered in place Friday. Several police cars were then seen rushing that way.

An officer could be seen with his gun drawn.

Friday morning, 69 News Reporter Tom Rader spoke with Lt. Col. George Bivens with the Pennsylvania State Police. He said they were going to make a major push Friday to try to end the search.

He said they have more than 300 officers in the search area working to find Cavalcante.

While there is a lot of activity in the area right now, we still do not have confirmation that this is all based on another sighting of Cavalcante.

Authorities have been searching for Cavalcante since he escaped from Chester County Prison.

Cavalcante was convicted of the 2021 murder of his girlfriend and is wanted for another killing in his native Brazil. He escaped from Chester County Prison last Thursday by climbing a wall, making his way through razor wire and running across a roof, according to Deputy Warden Howard Holland.

There's a $20,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

We're going to continue to keep you updated with the latest developments.