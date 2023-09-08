EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP., Pa. - A significant development happened in the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante Friday afternoon near the property of Longwood Gardens in Chester County.

What began with a hovering helicopter around 2:30 p.m. quickly developed into a police scene with FBI agents and officers with their guns drawn. It's all happened at the intersection of Longwood Rd. and Conservatory Rd. right across the street from Stone Ross's house.

"It's pretty surreal. Like this town is generally a pretty sleepy town. Nothing really much happens, so the simple fact that we have all this attention, it's pretty wild," said Ross.

Like everyone else who lives near Longwood Gardens in Chester County, Ross has spent the last few days worried about having convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante on the loose nearby.

"Knowing what this guy is capable of, you really don't know what he'll do, especially if he's cornered and frankly doesn't have much else to live for at this point," said Ross.

According to the Associated Press, the prison guard who was on duty when Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison last week has been fired.

State Police tell us they are now making an even greater push to track Cavalcante down, with more than 300 officers combing the search area surrounding Longwood Gardens. Ross hopes the large presence means the search is coming to an end.

"It's awesome to see the resources getting allocated. It looks like hopefully it should be wrapping up. The guy is catching some sights of palm trees before they take him down in the conservatory," said Ross.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to bring you updates as the search for Cavalcante continues.