WEST ROCKHILL TWP. Pa. - A helicopter, two excavators and numerous fire engines were used to battle a raging fire on a business property Saturday afternoon.
The second-alarm fire on Rich Hill Road by Route 309 in Upper Bucks County involved two buildings and a pile of wooden pallets, said officials.
Volunteer fire crews from Bucks, Northampton, Lehigh and Montgomery counties worked together to battle the blaze, bringing in a total of 17 water tankers throughout the day.
According to Chief John Cressman of the Trumbauersville Fire Company, this was the first time a helicopter has been used to fight a fire in the region since 1990. He said that the helicopter was needed wet conditions made the back of the property inaccessible to ground-based fire equipment.
No injuries were reported, though one Fire Police member was taken to St. Luke's Upper Bucks for evaluation.
The fire marshal was on the scene Sunday morning but the cause of the fire has not yet been released. This was one of several fires to occur in the area Saturday.