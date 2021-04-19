Knoll Upper Hanover Township East Greenville Montgomery County generic
Jenny McCain | 69 News

 EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. - Herman Miller, Inc. has acquired Montgomery County furniture firm Knoll Inc. for $1.8 billion.

The two companies made the announcement Monday.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of calendar year 2021, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own. Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company and Knoll shareholders will own approximately 22%.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.