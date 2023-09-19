WHITE HAVEN, Pa. – A state park in Carbon County tops the list of "hidden gems" to see fall foliage in Pennsylvania, one survey says.

Mixbook, a company that offers photo books and other photo products, says it surveyed 3,000 people, asking them which under-the-radar destinations they would most like to visit to see fall foliage this year.

Hickory Run State Park — a 16,000-acre forested park in the western foothills of the Pocono Mountains — took the top spot in Pennsylvania and came in 30th nationally.

Mixbook notes that the "park's vibrant foliage transforms into a breathtaking palette of reds, oranges, and yellows, creating a picturesque landscape that's perfect for hiking, photography, and simply immersing oneself in the beauty of the season."

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, the park boasts more than 40 miles of hiking trails, three state park natural areas and miles of trout streams. It also noted several alerts related to current road work and construction projects, including the construction of a shower house and restroom facilities at the park.