WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A high school in Bucks County dismissed its students early Tuesday after reports of threats.
Police received multiple calls for threats at Central Bucks South High School in Warrington Township shortly before 10 a.m., according to a news release from Warrington Township Emergency Management.
Warrington Police responded to the high school to assess the situation.
After getting information from the school district, authorities decided to lock down the school as a precaution and conduct a sweep for any dangerous devices, according to the news release. At this time, no devices have been found, and no injuries have been reported.
As a result of the incident, the school began dismissing students shortly after noon.
The incident is still under investigation by the Warrington Township Police Department. Anyone with any information should contact Lead Investigator Sgt. Stebner at 215-343-3311 ext. 205 or submit an anonymous tip on the Warrington Police CrimeWatch Platform.