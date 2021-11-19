POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Pottstown High School is mourning the loss of a senior soccer player gunned down in the streets of Philadelphia.
18-year-old Ahmir Jones was walking near Temple University with his girlfriend Tuesday evening when they were robbed.
Police say two men demanded the girlfriend's cell phone, and then shot Jones in the chest.
News of his death quickly spread through the high school.
Friends and staff remember Jones as someone who was always smiling and always trying to help others.
"He would always he try to make other people laugh as much as he could you know I've never seen him upset you know he was always smiling in a good mood, very very supportive as a teammate and as a friend," said Pottstown High School soccer coach Jace Stofflet.
Pottstown students held a memorial for Jones Thursday night, signing his jersey and sharing memories.
Police say the investigation into Jones' death is ongoing.