TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. -- Two teenagers were involved in a serious crash in Chester County.

Police officers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Saturday in the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township, officials said.

Two teenaged males were inside the vehicle.

The driver, a student at Conestoga High School, sustained fatal injuries, while the passenger's injuries were less severe, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the events leading up to the crash, please contact the Tredyffrin Twp. PD Traffic Unit at 610-408-3667.