...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, most of New
Jersey, portions of eastern Maryland, and Delaware.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Numerous power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts, of up to 60 mph,
are most likely to occur from late this afternoon through around
midnight Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&