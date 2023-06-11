An inferno engulfed a tractor trailer on Sunday morning beneath the Interstate 95 overpass in Philadelphia, leading to a partial collapse of the highway.

Authorities have warned that the southbound lanes have also suffered severe damage.

The fire reportedly broke out prior to 6:30 a.m. on Cottman Avenue, directly under the I-95 overpass. The cause of the blaze, as well as the contents of the tanker truck, remain uncertain.

Officials have suspended all traffic on the highway between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits. Emergency response teams are on the scene.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries related to the incident.

Governor Shapiro, in a statement released following the collapse, says he has been briefed on the situation. He asks that everyone avoid the area as first responders work the scene.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.