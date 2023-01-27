HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a Jeep that was stolen from a Subaru dealer earlier this month.

The red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 was stolen from A&T Subaru, located at 801 Bethlehem Pike in Hilltown Township, on Thursday, January 19 at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from township police.

Police say a person got out of a black sedan that was stopped in front of the car dealership. The person can be seen getting into the Jeep, police said.

The vehicle then exits the lot and travels south on Bethlehem Pike, according to the news release.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area of A&T Subaru during the above date and time is asked to contact Officer Brannan at abrannan@hilltownpd.org or 215-453-6000 x304.