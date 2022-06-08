NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of people in Montgomery County are still without permanent housing after Hurricane Ida.
That's one of the factors that the county says contributed to the number of homeless more than doubling since last year.
A one-night count on January 25 found 568 people were sleeping in one of the county's emergency shelters, transitional housing projects or outdoors. That's a 118% increase from the 2021 count, the county said.
The annual point-in-time count is done by the county housing and community development office and Your Way Home.
About half of those counted were victims of Hurricane Ida staying in hotels paid for by the county, as they wait to return to or find new permanent housing. Ida brought heavy rainfall and severe flooding to the area on Sept. 1, 2021.
Most of the other half were staying in an emergency shelter, including Code Blue shelters due to freezing temperatures that night, and 36 people were found outside.
The county says the rise in the sheltered population shows that people will use safe, dignified spaces if they are offered.
In addition to Ida victims, the county said the increase is due to rising rents and lack of affordable housing.