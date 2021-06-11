L. PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man was found dead in his burned-out home after gunshots, explosions and fire rattled a neighborhood on Thursday.
The body of 66-year-old Thomas Razzi was found in the rubble of his Lower Providence Township home late Thursday night, nearly 12 hours after the whole incident started.
Just before noon Thursday, the man, now identified as Razzi, pulled a gun on a code enforcement officer who entered his home to perform a routine follow-up inspection, said the county district attorney's officer.
Razzi chased the officer with the gun, then retreated into his home after being confronted by two police officers responding to 911 calls, authorities said.
As more officers arrived on scene to set up a perimeter, a series of loud explosions and gunfire could be heard coming from the home on Cardin Place.
Flames and smoke started coming from the home, and the fire spread, destroying three townhomes and damaging three others.
One family's home was completely destroyed, and police had to act quickly to rescue the children who were inside while their parents were at work.
The parents say they lost everything and will have to start all over, but they're grateful for the police who saved their children.
Once the fire was put out and the scene was secured, authorities found Razzi's body in the rubble. An autopsy helped identify him, but his cause and manner of death are still pending.
Preliminary reports indicate the explosions and gunfire were likely the result of chemical substances being mixed to make illegal fireworks, along with ammunition exploding in the fire, the DA's office said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Lower Providence police at 610-539-5901.