POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a homicide after two people were shot, one fatally, in Pottstown late Sunday.

Gunshots rang out around 10 p.m. in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley, said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in a news release Monday.

Police found blood stains and several spent cartridge casings, but no victims.

Minutes later, officers were notified of two gunshot victims that had arrived at the hospital in separate private vehicles, the DA said.

Dakari Rome, 25, was pronounced dead at the hospital of a gunshot wound to the chest, the DA said.

A 17-year-old man, who was driven to the hospital by his mother, was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand, authorities said.

Rome's death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Pottstown police at 610-970-6570 or county detectives at 610-226-5553.