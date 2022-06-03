QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia-based chain with a love for fresh, locally-sourced foods is now in Bucks County.

Honeygrow opened its restaurant in Quakertown on Friday. The new spot shares a building with Chipotle, where Boston Market used to stand.

It took seven months for the owners to get to this point. They say they're still hiring and hoping to bring 45 jobs to the area.

They aren't done in Bucks just yet. Owners want to bring more freshly-made noodles, stir-fry and salad to the county, and are searching for their next location.

