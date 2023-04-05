WARWICK TWP., Pa. - Several horses were saved after a historic barn in Chester County went up in flames.

The fire broke out around noon Tuesday in the 100 block of Hopewell Road in Warwick Township.

Crews from Berks and Chester counties responded.

They say neighbors and people passing by sprang into action to help get the horses and several carriages out safely.

"There was one gentleman who said he had to move his car four times while he was helping because the heat just kept getting stronger and stronger. But, they managed to get quite a bit of antiques out of the structure," said Christopher DeMont, neighbor.

Fire officials say the barn dates back to the 1800s.

Neighbors say the current owners are well known.

"So the Palmers, they're famous in this area for horses," DeMont said. "Anyone who has horses in the area knows about the Palmers, and they have beautiful carriages that they train horses to pull."

Investigators have not said what sparked the fire.