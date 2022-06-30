St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A children's hospital in Philadelphia is getting financial support from several prominent healthcare organizations.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children is getting more than $50 million over the next two years from institutions like Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, as well as private donors, according to a news release.

The funding will help provide financial stability for the hospital while it works to solidify other support, said Tower Health and Drexel University, which co-own the St. Christopher's in Philadelphia.

Berks County-based Tower Health says St. Christopher's is "irreplaceable" to patients and the community.

Tower Health and Drexel University bought St. Christopher's in 2019, as it was on the verge of bankruptcy.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.