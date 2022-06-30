PHILADELPHIA - A children's hospital in Philadelphia is getting financial support from several prominent healthcare organizations.
St. Christopher's Hospital for Children is getting more than $50 million over the next two years from institutions like Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, as well as private donors, according to a news release.
The funding will help provide financial stability for the hospital while it works to solidify other support, said Tower Health and Drexel University, which co-own the St. Christopher's in Philadelphia.
Berks County-based Tower Health says St. Christopher's is "irreplaceable" to patients and the community.
Tower Health and Drexel University bought St. Christopher's in 2019, as it was on the verge of bankruptcy.