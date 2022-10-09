SPRINGFIELD, Pa. -- There is a one-alarm house fire on Rt. 212, Springfield. Firefighters are on site.
No one was inside the house when it caught fire.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
Stay tuned to WFMZ for the latest updates.
