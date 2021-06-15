RIEGELSVILLE, Pa. - Roger Vonah from the Riegelsville Fire Company invites us into the fire hall in Bucks County.
Meteorologist Drew Anderson speaks with firefighter Joel Roney about how COVID has affected the volunteer fire company, and how COVID has affected fire companies regionally.
In short, they haven't been able to do any fundraisers because of the pandemic, so they don't have nearly as much money as usual for their budget. While they do get some money from local government, fundraising is a big part of any volunteer fire company's sustainability.
Roney shares more details in the video above.
