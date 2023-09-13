Officials say of the hundreds of members of law enforcement involved in bringing the manhunt for Cavalcante to an end, thermal technology and K9 teams were key.

To capture Cavalcante, Pennsylvania State Police say law enforcement used state-of-the-art equipment, but also low-tech approaches, like officers and K9s on the ground.

The big break came, officials say, when an aircraft using thermal technology picked up a heat signature.

In Lehigh County, local Emergency Management crews, though not on the Cavalcante case, say they work with similar technology.

Steve Snyder, Chief of Emergency Management's drone team, says it's hard to find someone hiding under brush using the technology. But he demonstrated how even a small dot could possibly be detected behind a tree and under branches.

"That would tell us, hey, that's something we need to investigate more," he said. "Get around the object to see it, and then if we still couldn't properly identify or rule it out, that's when you would send the K9 or the ground team in."

Officials say it's what allowed them to be prepared, when they finally could move in on Cavalcante.

"They were able to move in very quietly, they had the element of surprise," Lt. Col. George Bivens, with Pennsylvania State Police, said. "Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded until that had occurred."

Snyder explains how the advanced equipment gives the advantage of that element of surprise.

"If you know where someone is, I assume that you'd be able to plan out how you're going to capture them differently than not knowing their exact position," he said.

Then came the officers - and K9s - on the ground.

Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Patrolman James Scoble is a K9 handler, who also was not involved with this chase.

"You take a suspect who's highly motivated to get away and fight his way out," he said. "Just the presence of a dog can neutralize that."

Officials said Cavalcante was apprehended with no shots fired.

Scoble explains how, despite the fact Cavalcante was armed - and even resisted - he was taken in with just a "minor bite wound," according to officials.

"If you didn't have the dog, you'd have to utilize deadly force. Nobody wants to take a life," he said. "I think the mere presence of a dog, especially in this case, is you know, just a prime example."