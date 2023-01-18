With less than ideal weather for much of the ski season so far, ski resorts and ski shops are experiencing less foot traffic than usual.

Kyle Kennedy, owner of Cabin Craft Outdoor Adventures and Ski Shop in Montgomery County, says they typically have thousands of people in and out of their doors during a ski season.

This year, that number has dropped by about one-third since surrounding ski slopes can't make enough snow with the warmer weather.

"If they can't make the snow, they can't get the lifts or trails open. We struggle getting people in over here. It snowballs," Kennedy said.

Camelback Mountain in the Poconos says it's experienced similar situations with snow making, but has still seen plenty of people on the slopes.

Both areas are hoping things will pick up as temperatures are expected to drop this weekend.