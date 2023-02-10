NORRISTOWN, Pa. - People across our region are getting the party started early to celebrate the Eagles' trip to the Super Bowl.

Norristown put on a huge celebration before the last Eagles Super Bowl win in 2018, so they couldn't break the tradition.

But the party ended up being a lot bigger than just people here in town.

The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl, and the fans here in Norristown are making sure they show their support.

"We are just so excited about the Birds going to the Super Bowl," said Rachel Riley.

Rachel Riley is with the Valley Forge Tourism Board, which helped put the show together.

"We've got the Noah the Eagle, the ice sculpture, we've got lit-up letters, we've got mascots from all over the place, the Norristown drumline band," said Rachel.

We talked with some of those band members from Norristown High who were excited to be involved in the celebration.

I honestly love seeing everyone come together, it's so, I love it so much," said Jetta Reynolds. "It's amazing. I'm glad to be a part of it."

The chair of the Montgomery County Commission says the party was even bigger this time around, bringing in people from all over.

"We've got a preschool that came down for this," said Ken Lawrence. "I saw people walking up from the SEPTA station, so this is not just Montgomery County employees. This has really become a county-wide celebration."

A celebration they hope helps fly their team to a victory on Sunday.

And of course Norristown isn't the only place putting on a show today to support the Birds.

We're headed to Doylestown in Bucks County next.

You can check out the celebration there on 69 News at 4:30 and 6 p.m.