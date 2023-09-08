POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds gathered on a closed-off High Street in Pottstown Friday night to enjoy dinner, music and to show off their white attire. It was the sixth annual "Fete en Blanc," where folks wear white and wave goodbye, with their white napkins, to summer.

Organizers, who all work to revitalize Pottstown, say the event has proved to be popular in places close by, like Lancaster and Philadelphia, as well as far away, like in Paris.

People buy dinner - and maybe drinks too - from neighboring establishments and all sit down and eat and drink together.

"It brings people into our town," Pottstown resident Gwynne Jelbaoui said. "And it helps bring awareness to local people who are trying to build up their business, which is really great for the local area."

It was B.Y.O.D. - bring your own dinner - to the sixth annual Fete en Blanc, which organizers say means dinner in white.

"It's a great opportunity to come out and see the Pottstown community," Ken Lawrence, Chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said.

It's an event that brings out members of the Pottstown community, as well as others, like Limerick, Royersford and Chester and Berks counties. It's an event where people come together to enjoy music, food and one another's company.

"Really nice to see everyone all dolled up and looking cute and having fun with each other," Anna Li, who invests in Pottstown, said.

The criteria? Pay $15 for a ticket. And wear something white.

"We literally just say goodbye to summer and enjoy dinner together," Twila Fisher, who serves as Executive Director for Hobart's Run, a neighborhood improvement initiative started by The Hill School, said.

Cathy Skitko, Director of Communications and Community Relations for Hobart's Run, says Pottstown has become more vibrant in recent years.

"We're really seeing some wonderful new good businesses, restaurants, entertainment, things to do," she said.

The goal is to bring more folks to the area to buy from these businesses. And it's working.

"60 percent of the people that bought tickets this year are outside of Pottstown," Peggy Lee-Clark, Executive Director of Pottstown Area Economic Development, said.

Organizers say it started six years ago in 2017. Less than 30 folks showed up to that first event.

"We started out with 28," Lee-Clark said. "And now we're up to 750 tickets sold."

750 is the maximum allowed at the venue.

"And they sell out very quickly, within like a few weeks," Fisher said.

The ticket fee covers the event expenses.

"We are both nonprofit organizations, that really our staffs volunteer to put this together, it is extremely labor intensive," Lee-Clark said. "We're not in the event business."

Even though the organizers are not event planners, they say they are already starting to plan this event for next year.