DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of a teenager at Nockamixon State Park.

Kenneth Heller, 52, was charged Wednesday morning in the Oct. 24 shooting of Jason Kutt in Bedminster Township, Bucks County.

Kutt, 18, died after being shot in the back of the neck while sitting on a bench near the lake watching the sunset with his girlfriend.

"I am led to believe, pretty concretely, that Mr. Heller, as a hunter, took a shot at what he believed to be an animal," said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, during a news conference Wednesday morning.

When Kutt was shot, his girlfriend turned around to see a hunter, later identified as Heller, standing about 550 feet away from them, up Old Ridge Road behind a yellow gate, Weintraub said.

The district attorney said he could not comment on whether Heller confessed or turned himself in, but said the "investigative circle began to close rather rapidly" on Heller, and it became obvious that "there were no other suspects."

Investigators had been looking into three vehicles in the area at the time, one of which belonged to Heller, Weintraub said.

Weintraub described the scene on the evening of Oct. 24, saying from where Heller was standing, looking down the lane towards the lake, as the sun was setting, Kutt's head could look like an animal perched on the rise of the road.

"He hit what he aimed at, and he made an awful, awful mistake," Weintraub said.

Heller, of Warminster Township, was charged with a general count of criminal homicide, as well as reckless endangerment and possessing an instrument of crime, which was the rifle used to take the shot, Weintraub said.

He is also facing two hunting violations, for shooting and killing a person and for failing to render aid.

Prosecutors, in consultation with Kutt's family, plan to agree to a plea deal made with Heller to reduce the criminal homicide charge to involuntary manslaughter, Weintraub said.

Involuntary manslaughter, the lowest form of homicide in terms of charges, applies when a person has a duty of care to others, but violates that duty through either gross negligence or recklessness, the DA said. It carries a maximum sentence of 10-20 years in state prison, but Heller's actual sentence will be decided by a judge.

"This isn't even a happy ending...but it is a fair and just ending," Weintraub said.

Heller waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday, paving the way for a formal arraignment in April and the intent for a guilty plea.

Heller will be held behind bars until then, as bail was denied because of the homicide charge.