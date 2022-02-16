An overturned fuel tanker has stopped traffic on a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County.

WPVI reports it happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday near mile-marker 337 in Fort Washington.

The westbound emergency road closure was lifted just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. All eastbound lanes reopened around 5:00 a.m. 

Crews were sprayed foam to contain the mess. A HAZMAT team was reportedly called to the scene to help.

The turnpike was shut down in both directions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

