An overturned fuel tanker has stopped traffic on a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County.
WPVI reports it happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday near mile-marker 337 in Fort Washington.
The westbound emergency road closure was lifted just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. All eastbound lanes reopened around 5:00 a.m.
Crews were sprayed foam to contain the mess. A HAZMAT team was reportedly called to the scene to help.
The turnpike was shut down in both directions.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.