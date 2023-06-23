PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Today's reopening comes just twelve days after that fiery crash beneath one of the busiest highways on the East Coast.

It's a pretty amazing feat PennDOT construction crews were able to pull off in only twelve days.

Two different bridges had to be completely replaced because their beams were melted by a gasoline fire from that truck crash.

They replaced it using a substance called foam glass aggregate.

It allowed them to get this road back open as quickly as possible.

But it's only a temporary solution.

You can see a gaping hole still where the old bridge used to be.

That is going to be fully repaired at some point, but no word on a completion date yet for that.

But at the press conference earlier this morning, the Governor was here along with several state and federal officials.

